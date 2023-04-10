Home / Cities / Others / Woman whose charred body was found not assaulted sexually: Lucknow Police

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2023 08:56 PM IST

The postmortem and viscera reports do not specify the exact cause of death. The report, however, rules out sexual assault in this case, said Abhijit R Shankar, additional deputy commissioner of police (North).

LUCKNOW Based on the autospy report, police have ruled out sexual assault in the case involving the alleged murder of a woman, whose charred body was found in a field at Sarura village under Sairpur police station limits on Thursday morning. However, police have not been able to identify the victim.

Police have not been able to identify the victim. (HT Photo)
“The postmortem and viscera reports do not specify the exact cause of death. The report, however, rules out sexual assault in this case,” said Abhijit R Shankar, additional deputy commissioner of police (North) on Sunday night.

Earlier, police said, “Her face and sensitive parts were burnt by keeping clothes on them. Due to the lack of CCTVs in surrounding areas, no identification has been made so far. Police are trying to gather details from people in the nearby area.”

