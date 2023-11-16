Tourist from West Bengal stopped from offering namaz at Taj Mahal

AGRA A tourist hailing from West Bengal was restrained from performing ‘namaz’ in the garden of the Taj Mahal on Thursday. The incident took place when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on duty observed the tourist laying out his prayer mat, prompting intervention to prevent the religious ritual. The tourist has submitted a written apology. (HT File)

Senior conservation assistant for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Prince Vajpayee, said, “A video surfaced on Thursday and upon verification, it was confirmed that a tourist from West Bengal had unfurled his prayer mat in the Taj Mahal garden, preparing for ‘namaz.’ The CISF personnel promptly intervened.”

The tourist was escorted to the control room, where he expressed ignorance about the prohibition on offering ‘namaz’ at the Taj Mahal. Subsequently, he submitted a written apology and was allowed to proceed with his visit to Agra. Vajpayee clarified that the actual prayer was not performed, and the tourist complied with the regulations upon being informed.

In a parallel development on Thursday, sub-inspector Shailendra Kumar of the CISF demonstrated exceptional valour by saving the life of a 70-year-old tourist, Upendra Kumar, who experienced heart trouble.

ASI official Prince Vajpayee said, “Shailendra Kumar, stationed at the eastern gate, witnessed Upendra Kumar in distress with breathing difficulties and chest pain. Acting promptly, SI Shailendra Kumar administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), providing immediate relief to the tourist.”

The ailing tourist was subsequently transferred to a hospital in Agra, where he is reported to be recovering. This incident follows a similar heroic act on Wednesday when a naval officer at the Taj Mahal saved his father from Delhi, who had fallen unconscious, by administering CPR. The father was later shifted to the Military Hospital in Agra, marking two consecutive days of life-saving interventions at the monument.

