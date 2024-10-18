Menu Explore
Minor injured after loaded pistol accidentally misfires at minister Tanaji Sawant’s bungalow

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 18, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The licensed revolver is owned by Nitin Hanumant Shirke, 40, an ex-serviceman, posted on duty at Sawant’s bungalow in Dhankawadi

A thirteen-year-old son of an ex-serviceman was injured after a fully loaded service revolver misfired in the bungalow of state minister Tanaji Sawant at around 3.15 pm on October 15.

Police constable Hemant Raut lodged a formal complaint in which Shirke was charged with negligence under relevant sections of Bharati Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Police constable Hemant Raut lodged a formal complaint in which Shirke was charged with negligence under relevant sections of Bharati Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The licensed revolver is owned by Nitin Hanumant Shirke, 40, an ex-serviceman, posted on duty at Sawant’s bungalow in Dhankawadi.

According to Sahakarnagar police, the victim Abhay, is a Class 7 student and was at home at the time of the incident. He had opened the cupboard where the revolver was stored in a bag. The bag which contained the loaded firearm accidentally fell to the ground whereon the trigger got pressed and a bullet which was released hit Abhay’s right leg.

Abhay’s mother and younger brother were also present at home, and they rushed him to a nearby private hospital.

“The firearm safety and storage measures including necessary precautions were not taken by the owner due to which a case has been lodged,” informed assistant police inspector Sagar Patil who is the investigating officer in the case.

Police constable Hemant Raut lodged a formal complaint in which Shirke was charged with negligence under relevant sections of Bharati Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

