Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

More arrests in Rohit Phalke murder case

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 19, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Aniket Santosh Khule, 19, of Katraj; and Akash Mahipat Malekar, 20, from Bibvewadi

The Bibvewadi police have arrested two more accused and detained a minor involved in the Rohit Phalke murder case at Tasgaon in Sangli district.

On December 12, a group of six individuals fatally attacked Rohit Phalke at Dalit Wasti near ST bus stand area of Waifal village of Tasgaon in Sangli district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On December 12, a group of six individuals fatally attacked Rohit Phalke at Dalit Wasti near ST bus stand area of Waifal village of Tasgaon in Sangli district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Aniket Santosh Khule, 19, of Katraj; and Akash Mahipat Malekar, 20, from Bibvewadi.

Four days ago, a team of Pune crime branch and local crime branch unit of Sangli police arrested prime accused Vishal Phalke. According to the police, acting on a tip-off, Pune and Sangli police teams nabbed the three accused from Bibvewadi gas godown area. The trio confessed to their involvement in the Rohit Phalke murder case in Tasgaon.

On December 12, a group of six individuals fatally attacked Rohit Phalke at Dalit Wasti near ST bus stand area of Waifal village of Tasgaon in Sangli district. Rohit was standing with his two cousin brothers Aditya and Ashish, and they were also injured in the attack.

While Rohit ran towards his home to save himself from the attackers, the latter followed him. Rohit’s family members including mother and father intervened, but they were also attacked by the accused. Rohit later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the crime is a fallout of old family rivalry.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On