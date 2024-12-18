More arrests in Rohit Phalke murder case

The Bibvewadi police have arrested two more accused and detained a minor involved in the Rohit Phalke murder case at Tasgaon in Sangli district. On December 12, a group of six individuals fatally attacked Rohit Phalke at Dalit Wasti near ST bus stand area of Waifal village of Tasgaon in Sangli district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Aniket Santosh Khule, 19, of Katraj; and Akash Mahipat Malekar, 20, from Bibvewadi.

Four days ago, a team of Pune crime branch and local crime branch unit of Sangli police arrested prime accused Vishal Phalke. According to the police, acting on a tip-off, Pune and Sangli police teams nabbed the three accused from Bibvewadi gas godown area. The trio confessed to their involvement in the Rohit Phalke murder case in Tasgaon.

On December 12, a group of six individuals fatally attacked Rohit Phalke at Dalit Wasti near ST bus stand area of Waifal village of Tasgaon in Sangli district. Rohit was standing with his two cousin brothers Aditya and Ashish, and they were also injured in the attack.

While Rohit ran towards his home to save himself from the attackers, the latter followed him. Rohit’s family members including mother and father intervened, but they were also attacked by the accused. Rohit later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the crime is a fallout of old family rivalry.