Pune railway division area to increase, 24 stations to be added

PUNE: Soon, 24 stations will be added to the Pune railway division with the addition of the Daund to Enkai railway route. The central railway (CR) has taken the decision to add the 229km route from the Solapur division to the Pune railway division. The process of handing over the rail route from the Solapur to the Pune division will be carried out soon. This will bring several benefits to passengers as new routes (Ahmednagar and Shirdi) will start for local or DEMU trains for them.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations’ officer, CR, said, “This proposal is working out now and technical level works regarding handing over of the railway route and stations are being carried out. Soon, the final decision will be taken by the railways.”

Currently, the Pune railway division area (531.15 km) is less than that of the Solapur railway division (981 km). After adding the route from the Solapur division, the Pune railway division area will increase to 739.43 km while the Solapur railway division area will reduce to 773.26 km. Also with this move, major railway stations such as Ahmednagar and Shirdi will be added to the Pune railway division.

Shamsundar Mandhan, member of the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), said, “Once the new areas are added to the Pune railway division, there will be high chances of DEMU trains being started on a daily basis between Pune and Ahmednagar. It will also reduce the pressure on the Solapur division.”