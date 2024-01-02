AP LAWCET, PGLCET round 2 allotment results today

Seat allotment results for the second round of Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET and PGLCET) 2023 will be announced today, January 2, 2024. Candidates who have participated in the second round of counselling can go to lawcet-sche.aptonline.in and check their allotment results. AP LAWCET, PGLCET allotment results of round 2 today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the counselling schedule, self reporting and then reporting at allotted institutions for the second round are to be completed between January 3 and 5. This is the final phase of AP LAWCET/PGLCRT counselling 2023.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Registrations for the second round of AP LAWCET counselling started on December 21 and closed on December 23, 2023. Certificate verification took place from December 22 to 26 and the option to exercise web options was made available from December 27 to 29.

“Mere allotment of a seat through the admission counselling will not guarantee the admission to the candidate unless he /she satisfy the eligibility criteria for admission as per the Bar Council of India guidelines notified time to time,” reads the counselling notice for second phase.

For further assistance, candidates can contact the domain helplines: convenerhelpdesk2023@gmail.com and 9100998071 and the technical helpline at 9154072137.