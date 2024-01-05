close_game
News / Education / Admissions / Gurugram-based Masters’ Union announces 10 full scholarships in the flagship INR 40 lakh UG Programme

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 05, 2024 06:48 PM IST

10 students within its flagship INR 40 lakh UG programme will be given 100 % scholarships to nurture diverse talents and provide access to top-tier education.

Launching the 100% scholarship program, Gurugram-based Masters’ Union, aims to empower talent regardless of financial barriers.

The inaugural year witnessed the provision of 100% scholarships to five outstanding students and extended support to 94 out of 147 students, with 32 receiving scholarships of 50% or more.(Representative Image)
According to a press release by Masters’ Union, 10 individuals within its flagship INR 40 lakh undergraduate programme will be given 100 % scholarships to nurture diverse talents and provide access to top-tier education.

“At Masters’ Union, we firmly believe that a scholarship isn't just a financial aid package; it's a gateway to realising higher education dreams with lesser financial burdens. It becomes the bridge for many families who might otherwise struggle to send their children to esteemed institutions. It aims to make higher education accessible to eligible individuals, supporting talented students from various backgrounds," said Swati Ganeti, Director of the Undergraduate Programme.

According to Masters’ Union, the inaugural year witnessed the provision of 100% scholarships to five outstanding students and extended support to 94 out of 147 students, with 32 receiving scholarships of 50% or more.

“Our 100% scholarship initiative stands as a testament to our commitment to removing barriers and creating a level playing field, ensuring that talent and determination, not financial background, define one's educational journey,” said Swati Ganeti.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
