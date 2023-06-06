UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 registration ends today
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms till 6 pm through the link given on upsc.gov.in.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close online registrations for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination or UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 today, June 6. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms till 6 pm through the link given on upsc.gov.in.
This time, 395 vacancies in the two institutions will be filled through the exam.
UPSC NDA & NA 2 2023: Important Dates
Last date to apply: June 6, 2023
Correction window: From June 7 to June 13.
Exam date: September 3, 2023.
Vacancy Details
National Defence Academy (NDA): 375 vacancies
Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 vacancies
The application fee is ₹100 which is to be paid either by remitting the money in a State Bank of India branch by cash or through Visa, Master or RuPay credit or debit card, UPI or through internet banking facilities provided by banks.
SC, ST, female candidates, wards of JCOs, NCOs, ORs are exempted from paying the examination fee.