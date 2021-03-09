Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, mom Neetu Kapoor assures fans 'he is on medication and recovering well'
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for the coronavirus, his mother Neetu Kapoor has confirmed. Neetu wrote in an Instagram post that Ranbir is on medication and recovering well.
"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote in her post, with a picture of Ranbir.
Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Karisma Kapoor left heart emojis on the post for their brother. Ranbir's fans also wished him a quick recovery. "Praying for his speedy recovery," wrote one. "Get well soon Ranbir We wish him speedy recovery. Much love & power to him You all to take good care," wrote another.
Earlier on Monday, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor had talked about his health to Pinkvilla. "I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town," he had said.
Neetu had also tested positive for Covid-19 last year, shortly after beginning work on her movie Jug Jug Jeeyo. "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care," she had written in a post.
Ranbir spent most of his time during the lockdown last year with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt at his home. They were living there with his two dogs.
Ranbir was working on a few projects before he was found to be coronavirus positive. He has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia and Amitabh Bachchan, period epic Shamshera, Animal with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.
