Paul Rudd reveals his wife Julie Yaeger would choose this actor over him for Sexiest Man Alive title

Actor Paul Rudd, who was recently named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, has revealed whom his wife, television producer Julie Yaeger would have voted for. Paul said that if she could have voted, it wouldn't be him but her vote would have gone to actor Keanu Reeves.

After he was voted for the title, Paul Rudd was surprised. He had also said that his wife was ‘stupefied’ on hearing the news.

Now, speaking with Extra TV when Paul was asked if Julie would vote for him, he said, “No, she would have voted for Keanu Reeves… Come on, he’s Keanu, I’d vote for him.”

Earlier he had told People, "I do have an awareness enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?'." About his wife's reaction, Paul had said, "She was stupefied. After some giggling and shock, she said, 'Oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet."

Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger tied the knot in 2003. The couple has two children--Jack Sullivan Rudd and Darby Rudd.

Recently, Paul's F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-actor Jennifer Aniston reacted to him getting chosen for the title. On Instagram, Jennifer had shared a video of People magazine's announcement about Paul and wrote, "This makes me so happy. We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive!"

She also shared a still of them cuddling from their 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection and wrote, "You don't age, which is weird, But we still love you."

Actor Michael B Jordan was last year's pick as the Sexiest Man Alive, following John Legend and Idris Elba in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Meanwhile, Paul was seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He will be seen next in the TV series The Shrink Next Door. He played the role of Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe's boyfriend on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. He later took larger roles in comedies like Knocked Up. Paul joined the Marvel superhero franchise, starring as Ant-Man in 2015.