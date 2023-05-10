Home / India News / Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE updates: Voting in 224 assembly seats today
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE updates: Voting in 224 assembly seats today

Updated on May 10, 2023 06:45 AM IST

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE updates: Polling is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations.

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE updates: Polling officials collect VVPATs and other voting materials ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE updates: Polling officials collect VVPATs and other voting materials ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Karnataka votes to elect a new government today as stakes are high for the BJP and higher for the Congress with 2,615 candidates in the fray for 224 assembly constituencies. Polling is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations and a total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the elections.

As many as 5.3 crore voters are going to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations, the Election Commission of India said. Of this, 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80 senior citizen voters. 

  • May 10, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters in numbers

    The Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters will play a major factor in the elections in the state. Lingayats comprise 17% of the state's population and Vokkaligas 11%.

  • May 10, 2023 06:36 AM IST

    PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi: Rallies compared

    PM Modi held 19 public meetings and six roadshows while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi camped in the state for 12 days.

  • May 10, 2023 06:33 AM IST

    Security preparations for the elections

    84,119 state police officers and 58,500 CAPF police in 650 CoYs are on Law and Order and security duty on poll day across the state.

  • May 10, 2023 06:30 AM IST

    Karnataka Elections: PM Modi appeals to voters

    PM Modi made a fresh appeal to voters on the eve of the Karnataka assembly elections, urging them to “come and vote on May 10” for a “bright future”, prompting the Congress to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) citing “violation” of the model code of conduct. 

