Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE updates: Voting in 224 assembly seats today
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE updates: Polling is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations.
Karnataka votes to elect a new government today as stakes are high for the BJP and higher for the Congress with 2,615 candidates in the fray for 224 assembly constituencies. Polling is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations and a total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the elections.
As many as 5.3 crore voters are going to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations, the Election Commission of India said. Of this, 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80 senior citizen voters.
May 10, 2023 06:45 AM IST
Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters in numbers
The Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters will play a major factor in the elections in the state. Lingayats comprise 17% of the state's population and Vokkaligas 11%.
May 10, 2023 06:36 AM IST
PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi: Rallies compared
PM Modi held 19 public meetings and six roadshows while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi camped in the state for 12 days.
May 10, 2023 06:33 AM IST
Security preparations for the elections
84,119 state police officers and 58,500 CAPF police in 650 CoYs are on Law and Order and security duty on poll day across the state.
May 10, 2023 06:30 AM IST
Karnataka Elections: PM Modi appeals to voters
PM Modi made a fresh appeal to voters on the eve of the Karnataka assembly elections, urging them to “come and vote on May 10” for a “bright future”, prompting the Congress to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) citing “violation” of the model code of conduct.