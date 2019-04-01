IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Delhi Capitals have the perfect weapon to stop Chris Gayle in Mohali

All eyes will once again be on opener Chris Gayle when Kings XI Punjab host Delhi Capitals in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday. Windies veteran Gayle has seemed in good nick in the opening stages of the tournament and has starts in all three matches.

Gayle played a pivotal role in KXIP’s victory in their opener where he slammed a majestic 79 against Rajasthan Royals. In the next two matches, Gayle provided good starts to his team and returned with scores of 20 and 40 against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab respectively.

The southpaw is primed for yet another good innings when high-flying DC come to Mohali looking end their miserable record of just one win in six outings. Gayle will have to be on the lookout against DC all-rounder Chris Morris who has managed to create problems for the southpaw in the past.

So far, Morris has bowled 34 deliveries to Gayle and the Windies hard-hitter has managed to hit just 40 runs off him. But more importantly, Morris has gotten rid of Gayle three times in the IPL before.

Although Axar Patel also holds a good record against Gayle but he has proved to be expensive before. Off 22 Axar deliveries, Gayle has slammed 56 runs and he has been dismissed twice. So, expect either of the two to open the bowling attack for DC in order to keep the Windies star quiet.

As for Gayle, he will look to continue his good form in the tournament where he recently became the first cricketer to score 300 IPL sixes. The second on the list is Royal Challengers Bangalore who has hit 192 sixes till date in the cash-rich league.

