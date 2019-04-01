IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Rishabh Pant on the cusp of surpassing David Warner in elite list

Rishabh Pant is on the verge of going past David Warner’s batting record when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

This is Pant’s fourth season with Delhi and so far he has scored 1362 runs in 41 matches for the them. If he manages to score at least 74 runs in Mohali, Pant will surpass Warner in the list of most runs scored for Delhi in the cash-rich league.

He can become the second highest run-getter for Delhi in IPL by surpassing Warner and will take the second spot behind former captain Virender Sehwag, who tops the chart for the team from capital.

Virender Sehwag: 2175

David Warner: 1435

Rishabh Pant: 1362

Pant’s 2019 IPL campaign started off in a blistering fashion as in the first match he scored an unbeaten 78 to power DC to a convincing win over three-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Since then, Pant has scores of 25 and 11 and they have come in Delhi’s defeat against Chennai Super Kings and super over win against Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

The southpaw will now look to up his game against high-flying Kings XI Punjab, who have also won two out of their three contests so far.

However, it won’t be an easy task for DC as history suggests that they have only beaten KXIP once in Mohali in six previous attempts. Moreover, KXIP are on a five-match winning streak at home.

