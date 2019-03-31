IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Top 5 player battles to watch out for

Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday with both sides looking to extend their winning run. While Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw (55-ball 99) almost took the team home against Kolkata Knight Riders, KL Rahul (57-ball 71) finished the job for KXIP against Mumbai Indians.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 player battles in the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab -

Shkhar Dhawan vs Mohammed Shami

Dhawan started his IPL 2019 campaign with a well-played fifty against Chennai Super Kings and the left-hander has looked in good touch till now in the competition. On the other hand, Shami has also been a consistent performer for KXIP and with three wickets under his belt, he will be looking to add more to his kitty. These two India cricketers will surely face each other at the start of the innings and the crowd can expect an interesting battle.

Chris Gayle vs Chris Morris

This is the fight between the destructive batsman from West Indies and the fast bowler from South Africa. Over the years, these two cricketers have faced each other on multiple occasions and Morris seems to be have a slight edge in their battle. The all-rounder has dismissed Gayle three times in the IPL and has conceded just 40 runs in 34 balls. Morris will be looking to repeat the feat and if he gets Gayle early, it will be a huge advantage for Capitals.

Mayank Agarwal vs Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra is a veteran of IPL and with 149 wickets under his belt, he is just one away from becoming the second bowler ever to take 150 scalps in the tournament. On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal has been enjoying a brilliant run of form with two brilliant knocks against KKR and MI. When it comes to their head-to-head record, Mishra has dismissed Mayank once with the youngster scoring 13 off 11 deliveries.

Prithvi Shaw vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Prithvi Shaw (55-ball 99) almost took the team home against Kolkata Knight Riders and considering his effortless strokeplay on Saturday, it will be a fun battle with KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin, who has been surrounded by controversies, has not taken any wicket till now but it will be unwise to underestimate him.

Rishabh Pant vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman had a brilliant outing for KXIP last season and against Rishabh Pant, he enjoys an equally impressive record. The Afghanistan spinner has dismissed Pant twice and will be looking to continue their run if he plays on Monday. However, Pant has improved a lot when it comes to playing the spinners and that will play a major role in their battle.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 23:35 IST