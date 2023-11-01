Is this bike 'flying'? Man's Halloween costume baffles people

After Halloween celebrations, a wave of captivating and eerie costume photos has taken the Internet by storm. Amid this intriguing collection, a viral video has emerged featuring a man who seemingly made his bike 'fly' for the Halloween festivities. His video was shared on X and has caught the attention of many people. Snapshot of the man 'flying' his bike. (X)

"This Halloween costume goes hard," wrote the X handle @latestinspace. In the clip, you can see a man dressed as Din Djarin, known as The Mandalorian from the Star Wars franchise. He is seen in the same armour as The Mandalorian wears in the film. As he comes on a bike, it seems like his bike is flying in the air, when in reality, it is not.

Watch the video of the man's The Mandalorian costume here:

This post was shared on October 31. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 7.1 million views. The share also has over 64,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "He is winning every competition in town."

A second commented, "The illusion of Halloween."

"It took me a while to understand this was not CGI," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "That's amazing, I was looking for the wheels."

"This is by far the best piece of cosplay I have ever seen," said a fifth.

A sixth joked, "That's not Halloween. That's him going to work every day."

