Kunal Kapoor thinks this is one of the ‘greatest tech inventions’. Do you agree?

Summer is here and so are the mosquitoes. Raise your hands if you’re among those who are thankful for the various mosquito repellent products out there, especially the modified flyswatters. Yes, the kind that looks like a racquet and is battery-powered. Turns out, you’re not the only one who is happy to have that product in your life – actor Kunal Kapoor is on the list too. In fact, he also took to Twitter to share a praiseful post about the device and you may just agree to what he shared.

The actor posted an image that shows one such device plugged in and getting charged. He also tweeted a caption along with the image. “One of the greatest tech inventions of the last decade,” he wrote.

Take a look at the post that may make you nod in agreement:

One of the greatest tech inventions of the last decade. pic.twitter.com/weJo3UQWJj — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 24, 2022

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 8,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Was part of my best purchase list of 2021,” wrote entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo. “The next level of innovation should be mosquitoes approaching the racquet rather than you chasing them,” joked another. “It would have been great if it could also attract mosquitoes. I always see some, by the time I grab the bat – they’re usually gone,” shared a third. A few also shared that they have the same model as Kunal Kapoor.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Kunal Kapoor?

