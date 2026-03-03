Man flags ‘devastating state’ of Andaman, says ‘almost every roadside is piled with garbage’

Taking to X, Mohit Mehta posted photos and videos from his recent visit, claiming that the once pristine destination is now struggling with visible waste in several areas. In his caption, he wrote: “Devastating state of Andaman. It’s truly heartbreaking to witness this. Almost every roadside is piled with garbage. I’m visiting after four years, and the condition of the islands this time is deeply disheartening. A place known for its pristine beauty deserves so much better.”

The post has garnered nearly 40,000 views and prompted a flurry of reactions from users expressing disappointment, concern and frustration.

Users debate causes and solutions Several users echoed the sentiment, calling for stricter regulations and better civic responsibility. One user commented, “Need of the hour Manufacturing of single use carry bags and other package material should be stopped.” Another wrote, “We humans are garbage dumps. Where we go, we trash the place. Pathetic condition. No blooming civic sense.”

Some called for tighter enforcement of cleanliness rules. “Can we have some strict rules for visitors as well as for residents and shopkeepers to maintain cleanliness !! Else Andaman sea will turn into gutters,” a user remarked, highlighting fears about long term environmental damage.

Others compared the current state with their past visits. “I visited 20yrs back, and this is the reason I don't want to go back. The pristine views, clean surroundings and low tourists inflow all must have gone,” one person wrote. Another added, “I visited in 2017 when it was fabulous. Barely any crowd. Very clean. I met some tourists recently and they were surprised at how I described it. They told me that they had no intention of ever revisiting.”

Another user commented, “India if doesn’t solve cleaning problem will literally have trash piling everywhere,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)