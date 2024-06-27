Alton soccer field gone in seconds: Terrifying video captures sinkhole swallowing Illinois pitch

Imagine a peaceful soccer field bustling with activity one moment, only to vanish the next. In a devastating incident captured on tape, a 100-foot-wide sinkhole engulfed a part of Illinois soccer field, causing it to disappear in a moment of devastation. The incident occurred at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois on Wednesday, with the video captured on surveillance camera leaving everyone scratching their heads. Terrifying sinkhole incident at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois captured on tape, leading to closure of affected area for safety checks

Massive sinkhole swallows Illinois soccer field

"I can’t imagine if there were a bunch of people out here," said Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes in a statement to News Nation Now. "We’re fortunate," he added, addressing the incident that occurred near a small town on the eastern banks of the Mississippi River. Officials and park authorities confirmed no injuries were reported. Haynes described the crater as measuring around 100 feet across and 30 feet deep. Fortunately, the field was unoccupied at the time of the event.

“We’re waiting to hear back from the mine and see what the geologists and the engineers have to say about it," the officials said at the time. "We decided to shut down the entire park for now," they emphasised, noting that the public area will remain closed until there is a formal announcement that all areas, apart from the soccer fields, are secure.

What caused the 100-foot massive sinkhole in Alton?

Footage captured shows the terrifying event starting close to the sidelines and quickly engulfing a light tower in its vastness. It's believed that an abandoned underground mine, belonging to New Frontier Materials, lies hidden beneath the ground. The mine has a surprisingly narrow ceiling of just 40-50 feet. This catastrophic event led to a massive crater, spanning at least 100 feet in width and depth, and dangerously close to another mine, sparking concerns about potential more damage.

“Oh, my goodness. That’s crazy! My three kids and I come here all the time. Strangely enough, my oldest wants to play soccer and that’s scary,” said a local. "Can’t believe that video of that thing. We came to the park today to play pickleball, but I guess not today,” another remarked.

"The impacted area has been secured and will remain off limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and conduct repairs," a rep for New Frontier Materials told a local news outlet. "No one was injured in the incident, which has been reported to officials at the Mine Safety Health Administration (MSHA) in accordance with applicable regulations,” they added.