Complete construction of Jurassic Park by July 15: Div commissioner to LDA

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has asked the officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to complete the construction of much awaited Jurassic Park by July 15. Jurassic Park is being constructed on the Janeshwar Mishra Park campus in Lucknow. (HT file)

While conducting an inspection of the Janeshwar Mishra Park on Wednesday where the Jurassic Park is being constructed, the LDA officials apprised the divisional commissioner that 80% of the work had been completed.

Jacob also asked the officials concerned to adhere to the quality and standards, and complete the park by the deadline of July 15. The project should be opened to the public immediately upon completion, allowing visitors of Janeshwar Mishra Park to enjoy the new Jurassic Park.

Officials said that the development of Jurassic Park was achieved without cutting or trimming any trees in Janeshwar Mishra Park.

During the inspection of Nakshatra Vatika (Dev Van), the divisional commissioner directed the concerned officials to expedite the work and ensure its completion within the stipulated time frame, avoiding unnecessary delays. She emphasized that horticulture and planting work should be done properly and all work should be completed by July 13, with the regular operation of Nakshatra Vatika (Dev Van) commencing thereafter. The entrance work should be grand and completed swiftly.

Additionally, lighting, seating, and pathway work in the park have been 100% complete, said LDA VC Indramani Tripathi who was present during the inspection.