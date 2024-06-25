The Real World alum Sarah Becker, 52, dies by suicide at Illinois home

The Real World alum Sarah Becker’s family has said that the actress has died by suicide. Becker died last week at her Illinois home, her relatives told TMZ. She was 52. The Real World alum Sarah Becker, 52, dies by suicide (Sarah Becker/Facebook)

Last year, Becker moved to the Illinois area to take care of some of the loved ones. However, she was reportedly planning to relocate back to California.

Becker’s family claimed she was battling mental health issues. She was taking care of her ailing mother and sister. She recently had a skateboarding accident.

Becker was 25 years old when she starred in Season 5 of the MTV reality series in 1996. She worked at Wildstorm Comics in La Jolla, California. At the time, she called herself a “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old body.”

Tributes pour in

Many of Becker’s friends took to social media to remember her after the news of the death surfaced. “I saw the news today that we've lost one of everyone's favorite WildStorm folks, Sarah Becker. Even if you weren't into comics in the 90s you might remember her from The Real World (and from the opening episode of her season, some of which was filmed in our offices and at Sarah's wild going-away party),” wrote author Jeff Mariotte on Facebook.

“I'm so terribly sorry that Sarah's gone, but I do find it fitting that this was her last FB post. Sarah LOVED going to the dentist more than anyone I've ever known. From this post, it's obvious that she couldn't see her old dentist anymore, but she used to travel from San Diego back to Wisconsin for dental appointments (okay, and she'd see family and friends while she was out there) because she liked that dentist so much,” he wrote, adding, “She added sunshine to every room she entered, the fans loved her, and so did we all. Fair winds, Sarah. We'll miss you.”

“I just found out that one on the nicest people that have ever been put in my life, especially during my impressionable ages in my life has passed away. Every time I thought of her I would always see her smile, and bubbly personality. You were loved and will be missed. RIP Sarah Becker,” wrote Joel Benjamin.

Comic artist Alé Garza wrote, “Such sad news to wake up to… I’ll never forget seeing your smile, as you rolled by the pit in roller skates, complementing me on my tall socks, making me blush… you were the one who discovered my art in a pile of photocopies, I owe it all to you. an amazing person, over the rainbow, you will be missed rest in peace Sarah Becker”.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).