Donald Trump drops hint Vivek Ramaswamy will have a role in his administration: ‘We can put him in charge of…’

Donald Trump appeared to drop a hint that Vivek Ramaswamy will have a role in his administration, if he wins the upcoming election. During his campaign in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, October 9, the former president said that "smart as hell" Ramaswamy initially gave him tough competition. "He's really smart, and I hope he's going to be involved in our administration," Trump said. “We can put him in charge of one of these big monsters [in government] and he'll do a better job than anybody you can think of.” Donald Trump drops hint that Vivek Ramaswamy will have a role in his administration (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)(REUTERS)

‘He’s going to be with us in some form’

Trump made similar claims at a rally in Wisconsin back in June. Calling Ramaswamy a “smart guy,” Trump suggested he would be a part of his team.

“If I gave it to Vivek to do, he’d pull it off”, Trump said about his administration's tariff deals with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“He’s going to be with us in some form,” Trump said of Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy endorsed Trump after dropping out of the race. Later, during a rally in Atkinson, Ramaswamy said, referring to the former president, that there is not a "better choice" than him. He also urged voters to do the "right thing.”

"There is not a better choice left in this race than this man right here. And that is why I am asking you to do the right thing as New Hampshire and to vote for Donald Trump as your next president," Ramaswamy said at the time.

Thanking Ramaswamy for the endorsement, Trump said at the time that the Indian American leader will be working with him for a “long time.” "It's an honor to have his endorsement. He's gonna be working with us and he'll be working with us for a long time. Thank you," Trump said.

Ramaswamy has been one of the strongest defenders of the indictments levelled against Trump. He called the former president the "greatest President" of the 21st century.