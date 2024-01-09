‘It was a vivid sighting’, Actor Dan Aykroyd claims he had 'spectacular' UFO encounters four times

In a startling revelation, actor Dan Aykroyd shared his experience with an unidentified flying object (UFO), what he described as a enormous, grey, balloon-like object, devoid of lights and comparable in size to a Macy’s Day Parade balloon. Actor and musician Dan Aykroyd (AP )

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, the ‘Ghostbusters’ actor claimed that he has spotted UFOs at least four times and the most amazing sighting came while he was staying in a hotel with his friends.

"The most spectacular one that I saw was bout 50 feet away from me and on the 23rd floor of a hotel in Montreal," Aykroyd said.

“There were no lights at all, it was just a big, grey object that looked like a Macy's Day Parade balloon,” the Hollywood legend added.

Dan Aykroyd details UFO sighting experience

Aykroyd described how the object hovered around 50 feet away from him while he was on the 23rd floor of a hotel in Montreal, Canada. He stared at it for about ninety seconds before it floated away, dispersing over the St. Lawrence River. The actor and musician emphasised the sighting's distinctiveness by stating that neither helicopters nor conventional planes could account for it.

"We looked out the window, and there was this big grey object, 100 feet long, 50 feet high, with what looks like a bunch of grapes underneath it, you know?" he said.

“It just sat there, and we got a good look at it for about a minute and a half and then it kind of turned slowly, no sound, and it just drifted off. We ran into the hall and saw it drift into the St. Lawrence River," he added, insisting that “I know what I saw and I know I had a witness with me.”

Miami police debunks rumor of alien at Bayside mall

Days after bizarre claims that 10-foot-tall alien had touched down in Florida went viral on social media, Miami police dismissed the rumors, saying "there were no aliens, UFOs, or ETs."

The rumors began on New Year's Day when a video surfaced on the internet that purportedly showed a huge figure walking outside Bayside Marketplace, a downtown Miami shopping center, as dozens of police cruisers with flashing lights encircled it.

However, police claim that the blurry, close-up footage, which was recorded from multiple levels above, is not at all unearthly.