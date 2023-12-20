NASA's 'Marscopter' reveals 'otherworldly' wreckage on Martian surface

NASA's Mars helicopter, named Ingenuity or "Marscopter," has released captivating images of wreckage on the Martian surface. These pictures, captured last April, offer a look into what has been described as "otherworldly" but, in fact, originates from the landing equipment of the Ingenuity and the Perseverance rover during their touchdown in 2021. NASA's Mars helicopter captures captivating images of wreckage on Martian surface.(NASA)

The images showcase remnants of the backshell, a component protecting the rover and helicopter during their entry into the Red Planet's thin atmosphere. This includes a 70-foot-wide parachute, still attached to the backshell, used to decelerate the vehicle's descent. Ian Clark, an engineer involved in Perseverance's parachute system, told NYT, "There's definitely a sci-fi element to it. It exudes otherworldly, doesn't it?"

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor.(Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

These pictures serve two purposes, along with being awe-inspiring visuals these images also act as a dataset for engineers working on future Mars missions. According to Clark, the images provide a unique vantage point, offering insights distinct from the well-documented landing of the Perseverance rover. "Perseverance had the best-documented Mars landing in history, with cameras showing everything from parachute inflation to touchdown. But Ingenuity's images offer a different vantage point," he added.

As vehicles entering Mars' atmosphere endure extreme conditions, reaching speeds of almost 12,500 miles per hour, the longevity and performance of Ingenuity have surpassed NASA's expectations. Originally designed for just five flights, the Marscopter is now gearing up for its 68th flight.

The wreckage's strategic location, between the Seitah and Maaz rock formations in the crater, formed during Perseverance's landing, adds another dimension to the discovery. Kenneth Farley, the mission's project scientist, expressed his surprise, stating, “Remarkably, this wreckage wound up right on the contact between the two rock formations on the crater floor.”

These images are expected to play a crucial role in preparations for the upcoming "Mars Sample Return" mission. The mission aims to bring back rocks and soil from Mars, requiring precise planning for deploying landers and rockets on the Martian surface.

As the Marscopter continues its journey, these images not only contribute to the scientific understanding of Mars but also inspire future endeavours. It seems the remnants of Marscopter's journey are as captivating as the journey itself.