Jimmy Kimmel tears into RFK Jr for past heroin use, ‘Remember kids! Stay in school and do drugs’

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his past drug usage on Monday's episode of his daytime talk show. The comedian slammed the 70-year-old, playing a clip from Kennedy's June appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show. In the podcast interview, the 70-year-old admitted using narcotics, including heroin, LSD, and cocaine. Jimmy Kimmel slammed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his past drug use

Jimmy Kimmel blasts Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over past drug use

“Now with Matt Gatez gone, the top loon on MAGA mount is Trump’s pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. RFK-Cray has a lot of skeleton and whale carcasses in his closet, including some interviews that have been getting new attention,” Kimmel said Monday night before proceeding to play Kennedy's June interview clip.

In the clip, the Kennedy scion made a shocking admission about how drugs helped him to do well in school. “I was doing very, very poorly in school until I started doing narcotics. Then I went to the very top of my class,” he said, adding, “I was at the bottom of my class, I started doing heroin, I went to the top of my class.”

As the audience burst into laughter, Kimmel slammed Kennedy, saying, “Great lesson. Remember, kids: Stay in school and do drugs. He believes in every drug except the ones that keep you alive.” The talk show host went on to say that between RFK Jr., former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Dr. Oz, the president-elect has been filling out his cabinet “the way most people fill out Mad Libs — with crazy choices.”

Meanwhile, in his sit down with Shawn Ryan earlier this year, Kennedy explained that he struggled with drugs for 14 years. He confessed that he first tried LSD at the age of 15 following his father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr.'s assassination. However, he shifted to the “drugs of his choice,” heroin and cocaine. Kennedy explained that narcotics “hollowed out” his life until he finally managed to get sober.