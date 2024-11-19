Elon Musk 'frustrating' Trump inner circle after accusing MAGA loyalist of…

Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s bromance might be hitting a rough patch, and it’s not the kind of turbulence Musk can fix with a SpaceX rocket. After using his influence to push for certain Cabinet picks, including backing Howard Lutnick for Treasury Secretary, Axios reports, the Billionaire donor had a fiery exchange with Boris Epshteyn, a longtime Trump loyalist. The claim reportedly a “huge explosion” in front of Mar-a-Lago guests, came from Musk accusing Epshteyn of having too much sway over the President-elect. FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, and President-elect Donald Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (AP)

Musk-Trump friendship ‘no longer going well’ in MAGA circle

The Tesla owner, a staunch Republican supporter since July after a failed assassination attempt on Trump, has invested millions in campaigns and stayed close to the former president since his return to the White House. Trump even jokingly remarked that he "won't leave." Meanwhile, the billionaire’s rising influence on Cabinet selections is causing tension, as his bold endorsements and behind-the-scenes maneuvering are ruffling more than a few feathers.

On Monday, Axios reported that tensions reached a boiling point between Elon Musk and long-time Trump advisor, Boris Epshteyn during a tense confrontation at Trump’s Florida estate last Wednesday. Sources familiar with the incident described it as a “massive blowup,” with Musk accusing Epshteyn of leaking personnel selections to the press. Epshteyn, however, denied the allegations.

Recent reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reveal that Musk’s endorsement of Howard Lutnick has only added to Trump’s discomfort with Lutnick’s aggressive push for the Treasury Secretary role. This has led to new contenders like Kevin Warsh and Marc Rowan being considered. Meanwhile, Musk’s growing influence in Trump’s inner circle is frustrating aides, according to the Independent.

What happened between Elon Musk and Boris Epshteyn?

Musk who is set to head Trump’s new “Department of Government Efficiency” alongside Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is reportedly worried about Boris Epshteyn’s growing influence over Trump’s Cabinet picks. Epshteyn played a key role in recommending legal appointments, including the controversial nomination of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for attorney general. Gaetz's appointment didn’t sit well with many Republicans with accusations tied to parties involving drugs, alcohol, and young women, including a minor in focus, though Gaetz denies any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Trump's legal team, including Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, were appointed to key roles at the Justice Department, with plans to nominate D. John Sauer as solicitor general. These appointments would fall under Gaetz’s leadership if he takes on the role.

With several key positions still open, including Treasury, Education, and Commerce, Musk might be playing a key role in shaping the administration's future decisions. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the President-elect may make disruptive choices, especially in Education, where candidates like Tiffany Justice are under consideration.