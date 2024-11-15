Sylvester Stallone showers Trump with a special nickname as Gabbard, RFK Jr., and Carlson attend Mar-a-Lago gala

At a glitzy Mar-a-Lago gala, Donald Trump continued unveiling his slowly forming cabinet, with recent picks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard joining his inner circle for the celebration. The night brought together high-profile figures, where the MAGA also made a playful quip about Elon Musk’s ‘constant presence’ days after announcing him as co-head of the new “Department of Government Efficiency”. Adding to the night’s spectacle, Sylvester Stallone praised The president-elect as a “second George Washington.” U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone onstage at the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

Sylvester Stallone hails Donald Trump with special praise

At Thursday night's gala, right before Trump headlined his speech revealing North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as his nominee for Interior Secretary, actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone introduced Donald Trump to the stage, calling him the “second George Washington.”

In his welcoming speech, Stallone likened Trump to a mythical figure, drawing connections between Trump, his boxing persona Rocky Balboa, and even Jesus Christ. "No one else could have done what he did," Stallone said. “I’m in awe of him.”

Also read: Bluesky crashes as Elon Musk’s X faces exodus, with Hollywood making shift; Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg…

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington,” Stallone added.

Trump’s new cabinet picks join Mar-A-Lago Gala

Exclusive photos from PageSix captured the buzz at Mar-a-Lago, where Donald Trump introduced some of his key cabinet picks. RFK Jr., named Secretary of Health and Human Services, attended with his wife Cheryl Hines, while Tulsi Gabbard, the Democrat turned Republican, is up for Director of National Intelligence. At the gala, table Kennedy and Gabbard were joined by mega-donor Omeed Malik, Gabbard's husband Abraham Williams, and Kennedy's daughter-in-law Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, Don Jr. and his fiancée Guilfoyle were also spotted all smiles during the event.

Also read: Cardi B reveals how much Kamala Harris paid her, swearing on her three kids: ‘You know damn well…’

"They would say, 'he didn't win the popular vote.' And we won the popular vote by records now, which so nobody can say that anymore about us," Trump said addressing the crowd. The evening doubled as Trump’s first public speech since his 2024 election win, where he celebrated his victory and praised his allies at the America First Policy Institute Gala. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s choice for Attorney General, was also spotted at the event.

Donald Trump jokes about Elon Musk

Shifting his focus to billionaire donor and staunch supporter Elon Musk, Trump praised the SpaceX CEO's high IQ, also joking that Musk wasn't ready to leave just yet. Musk arrived for an early celebration at Trump's Florida estate on November 5, confident about his victory. "We have a man with a seriously high IQ. You know, I’m someone who believes in high IQs, and his is about as high as they get," Trump said.

The President-elect then joked, “Elon, what a job, what a job he does,” Trump said, full of praise. “He’s great, he happens to be a really good guy. You know, he likes this place. I can’t get him out of here.”

It looks like Musk has been hanging out with Trump almost every day at Mar-a-Lago, even taking part in a golf game with his 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai. He also joined a call with Ukrainian President Zelensky and posed with Trump’s family, where the MAGA leader called him "family.”