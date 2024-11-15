Cardi B reveals how much Kamala Harris paid her, swearing on her three kids: ‘You know damn well…’

Cardi B is setting the record straight. After conservative commentator Candace Owens questioned whether the rapper got paid for her appearance at a Kamala Harris rally, the American rapper who remained a staunch democratic supporter this election cycle confirmed —no payment from Kamala Harris’ campaign, despite what some might believe. The timing of her response comes just days after Oprah Winfrey debunked similar claims about being paid $1 million for a town hall. Cardi B speaks ahead of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a "When We Vote We Win" rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 1, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Cardi B confirms receiving no payment from Harris

As nearly the entire Hollywood elite rallied behind Kamala Harris in hopes of making her America’s first female president, the attempt fell short as Trump claimed the White House for a second, non-consecutive term. Now, many celebrities are being accused of receiving payments from Harris' campaign to attend rallies, speak, and perform. Cardi B is one of them.

Also read: Elon Musk to buy McDonald's and CNN as Trump returns? Wild claims surface, here's the truth

"Hey @iamcardib — Working on a story and was wondering if you were in any way paid to speak at the Kamala campaign event you spoke at," Owens wrote on X, targeting the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who quickly fired back with a response.

“I didn’t get paid a dollar and that’s on my three,” the rapper responded with her signature flair. In fact, Cardi went above and beyond, covering her own expenses for glam and travel. “You know damn well I’ll argue you down about politics FOR FREE,” she added.

The WAP crooner headlined Harris’ Milwaukee, Wisconsin, rally where she struggled with a teleprompter glitch. “Like Kamala Harris, I’ve been the underdog, underestimated, and had my success belittled,” she said during the rally in an attempt to pull out some last-minute votes. “Women have to work 10 times harder and still face questions about how we achieved success. I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one,” she added.

Also read: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s winery war heads to trial; winner won’t be announced until…

Cardi B joined a list of other A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and others, who voiced their support for the Democratic nominee, who ultimately lost the election to Trump.

“No one has ever made me change my mind and you did! I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States, but you have shown me, shown my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible,” she wrote after the election result.

Oprah Winfrey denies getting paid by Harris

Oprah Winfrey dismissed claims that her company, Harpo Productions, received a large payment to host a celebrity town hall for Kamala Harris, which included appearances by stars like Meryl Streep, Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Winfrey, who hosted a town hall with Kamala Harris, was accused of receiving a $1 million payout from the Harris campaign. In response to these claims, Winfrey denied the reports, stating that they were "not true" and that she "was paid nothing – ever," according to TMZ.

Following this another American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, 29, was accused of receiving a massive $5 million payment for her appearance on the campaign trail in July. The New York Post reported that the Harris campaign also spent up to $20 million on concerts in swing states just before the election, as well as six-figure sums for her podcast appearance with Alex Cooper of Call Her Daddy.