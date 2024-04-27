Joe Biden draws online ridicule for saying ‘lovely’ women sent him 'salacious pictures'

Republicans and social media users brutally mocked US President Joe Biden following his surprising interview with Howard Stern in his Manhattan studio on Friday. In a surprising interview with Howard Stern, Biden talked about several issues, including his law school, political career, and death of his first wife, Nelia, and their 13-month-old daughter, Naomi.(AFP)

During the discussion, Biden talked about several issues, including his law school, political career, and death of his first wife, Nelia, and their 13-month-old daughter, Naomi. He recalled the time he was put in ‘10 Most Eligible Bachelors list’ after his wife's death.

The one Biden remark that garnered the attention of social media users and GOP leaders was when he said: "And a lot of lovely women ... would send very salacious pictures and I just give them to the Secret Service. And I thought somebody would think I was ... "

According to Biden, he received the pictures when he was serving as a senator in the 1970s. Notably, senators do not get any protection from the Secret Service.

It is unclear why the Secret Service, whose job it is to ensure the safety of the president and look into cases of counterfeiting and fraud, would be interested in such pictures.

In the bizarre interview filled with a lot of gaffes, Biden went on to say that he "never had been to bed with" Neilia, at the moment he declared, "I think I'm gonna marry you." They both got married in 1966, but she died in a vehicle accident in 1972.

The POTUS then described how he met his second wife Jill Biden. He said that he received a call from his brother after “I gave up”. His brother told him that “So, I have a girl here at Delaware; Jill is nine years younger than I am. He said you'll love her. She doesn't like politics.”

Biden targeted over ‘salacious pictures’ remark: ‘Does this man EVER stop lying?’

Reacting to the 80-year-old Commander-in-Chief's comments, one X user wrote, "Biden's entire life is a lie", while another said, "Surprised he didn’t say these women sent the pictures to him on his cell phone…in the 70s."

"As the DOJ said in his report this is a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," a third user quipped.

Conservative commentator Steve Guest wrote: “CRINGE: Joe Biden tells Howard Stern about women sending 'very salacious pictures' to him in the 1970s.”

“Biden did not receive Secret Service protection until 2008,” mentioned conservative TV network The First on X.

"Johny MAGA' mocked Biden, writing “Literally nobody believes this.”

“WOW: Joe Biden makes up a story about how 'women would send very salacious pictures' to him. ... Does this man EVER stop lying?” one more X user reacted.