Joe Biden brutally mocked for forgetting ‘the never-forgettable’ at fundraiser hosted by Michael Douglas

As Joe Biden's gaffes raised concern over his age and mental fitness ahead of the November elections, the US President faced yet another embarrassing moment as he "forgot the never-forgettable". Addressing a fundraiser hosted by Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones on Thursday, the oldest-ever US President forgot the date of Capitol riots, NY POST reported.(X@ChrisDJackson)

Addressing a fundraiser hosted by Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones on Thursday, the oldest-ever US President briefly forgot the date of Capitol riots, NY POST reported.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Biden made the blunder in front of the star-studded crowd at Douglas' Westchester home.

“We’ll certainly never forget the dark days of June 6, January 6th, excuse me,” the commander-in-chief said while targeting his Republican rival Donald Trump, according to a White House pool report.

Popularly known as D-Day, June 6 marks the allied invasion of France's Normandy during World War II, which claimed the lives of over 2,500 American soldiers.

Calling January 6 one of the dark days in US history, the POTUS went on to say that the “idea that wasn’t an insurrection — I don’t understand.”

Meanwhile, one of X users reacted to Biden blunder, saying that “Joe the Pause literally forgot the never-forgettable”.



“Such an impressionable day that he can’t remember the date,” a second user wrote.

One more chimed in, “He'll never forget the dark days of a single day he can't remember the date of.”

Also Read: Joe Biden trolled for saying ‘we’ can't be trusted while slamming Trump in latest gaffe: ‘The truth slipped out’

Biden slams Trump over chaos during his presidency

Mocking Trump over his new bible venture, Biden stated, “We’ll never forget him wanting tear gas to be sprayed on peaceful protesters outside the White House, and holding the Bible upside down. Now he’s writing his own Bible.”

In addition, he denounced Trump for suggesting Americans to inject bleach in their arms and lying about COVID. "He injected it in his hair," Biden joked.

He blasted Trump for the six-week abortion ban in Florida and the Supreme Court nominations he picked that allowed for the new limitations once the court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“The voters are going to hold him accountable,” Biden declared, adding that “Trump and his MAGA crowd don’t have a clue about the power of women.”

He kept criticising Trump over the "chaos" made during his presidency and for the "love letters" to Kim Jong Un, the ruler of North Korea.

Also Read: Biden repeats long-debunked claim about travel with Xi Jinping, gives himself a new name in latest gaffe

Michael Douglas hails Biden as ‘extraordinary, seasoned veteran’

During the glitzy fundraiser, the Hollywood star mentioned that his wife skipped the event as she was in Dublin, Ireland, for the shooting of her new television show.

Calling Biden an "extraordinary, seasoned veteran," the "Wall Street" actor stated, "Number 46 must become number 47."

As Michael Douglas continued to shower praise on the US President, Biden said he shared a trait with the Academy Award-winning actor. "We both married way above our stations," he remarked.