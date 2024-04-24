Joe Biden trolled for saying ‘we’ can't be trusted while slamming Trump in latest gaffe: ‘The truth slipped out’

In his latest gaffe, president Joe Biden questioned on the campaign trail the number of times Donald Trump needed to prove that “we” can’t be trusted. “Folks, in a sense, I don’t know why we’re surprised by Trump,” Biden said during a stop in Florida. “How many times does he have to prove we can’t be trusted?” Joe Biden is being trolled for saying ‘we’ can't be trusted while slamming Donald Trump (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Biden made the remarks while blasting the former president for the repeal of women’s reproductive and health care rights across the US after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Biden possibly meant to say “he” to refer to Trump, but instead said “we can’t be trusted.”

‘The truth slipped out’

Many trolled Biden in the comment section of the above video, with one user saying, “Always telling the truth, unintentionally of course”. “Biden accidentally tells the truth,” one user said, while another wrote, “I think he has pretty much proven it. You can’t be trusted with the economy, oil independence, the border, foreign affairs, safety in our communities, protecting Jewish students, etc.” “omg. The truth slipped out. He’s malfunctioning AGAIN,” one user said.

“Freudian slip? admitting “we”…. don’t worry, we don’t trust you!” one user said. “GOD SAID MORE TRUTH WOULD COME FORWARD WITH THE BIDEN’s mouth!!” one wrote, while another said, “Can anyone name one time Biden told the truth…about anything?” One user wrote, “Oh I dont think he has to prove a thing.. your doing quite well proving that one all by yourself Joe.” “Look in the mirror. You both are dangerous and untrustworthy,” said one user, while another wrote, “I think we already know Joe!”

When he made the comments, Biden was at a community college in Tampa, denouncing the state’s six-week abortion ban. It will go into effect next Wednesday.

Biden went on to say Trump is to blame for the “health care crisis for women all over this country.” “There was one person who was responsible for this nightmare,” Biden said. “And he’s acknowledged it and he brags about it — Donald Trump.”