Donald Trump blames Joe Biden for anti-Israel protests at Columbia, NYU: 'It's all Biden's fault'

Donald Trump blamed president Joe Biden for the ongoing anti-Israel protests across several US universities, including Yale, Columbia and New York University. Trump made the remarks ahead of entering Manhattan court on Tuesday, April 23. Trump is now in Manhattan for the second week of his hush money trial. Donald Trump has blamed Joe Biden for the anti-Israel protests at Columbia, NYU (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, Curtis Means/DailyMail.com via AP, Pool)

"What's going on at the college level … Columbia, NYU and others is a disgrace. And it's really on Biden," Trump said outside the courtroom.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"He's got the wrong words. He doesn't know who he's backing. And it's a mess. And if this were me, they'd be after me, they'd be after me so much, but they're trying to get him a pass. And what's going on is a disgrace to our country. And it's all Biden's fault, and everybody knows it. He's got no message, he's got no compassion and doesn't know what he's doing," Trump added, branding Biden the “worst president in the history of our country.”

‘And I can tell you he's no friend of Israel’

Trump also said that Biden is "no friend of Israel" or the "Arab world." "It all starts with Joe Biden. The signals he puts out are so bad. And I can tell you he's no friend of Israel, that's for sure. And he's no friend of the Arab world either," Trump said.

"He wants to take like a middle ground. And oftentimes that doesn't work, but it's certainly not working here. But what he's done to Israel is abandon them, and he's trying to be as nice as he can to the other side," he added.

Joe Biden condemns the protests

Student demonstrations have begun to intensify across the US amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. The White House and Biden previously condemned the protests. "I condemn the antisemitic protests. That’s why I have set up a program to deal with that. I also condemn those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians," Biden told reporters Monday, April 22, according to Fox News.