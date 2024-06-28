Joe Biden's secret sauce to trump the CNN debate: 'I'm feeling pretty jacked up'

Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off in a 90-minute debate with CNN, and before hitting the podium, the US President swiftly responds to Trump charges of being on drugs before the debate with a “secret sauce.” President Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump's drug claims with 'Dark Brandon' meme (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)

Just before climbing the podium and lauding in the mike, the POTUS, posted on X (formerly Twitter), holding a blue and white themes drinking can featuring the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme: “I don't know what they've got in these performance enhancers, but I'm feeling pretty jacked up. Try it yourselves, folks.”

The blue and white specially labelled water can reads, “Zero Malarkey” and “Get real Jack, it's just water.”

The website to purchase the ‘Dark Brandon’s Secret Sauce’ reads like this: “The secret to a good debate performance? Staying hydrated. Get yourself the same performance enhancers Joe Biden took before going on stage. 100% water, 0% malarkey.”

Do debate-boosting drugs even exist?

For weeks, his main rival in the presidential campaign and the first debate was former US President Trump, who became the head of a growing list of people who demanded that Biden take a drug test before the next debate.

“Drug test for crooked Joe Biden? I would also, immediately agree to one,” former president said.

Biden’s campaign consistently refused straightforward queries if the candidate intended to use any medication to boost his performance during Thursday’s CNN Presidential debate.

However, a Biden spokesperson told Fox News Digital earlier this week, “Donald Trump is so scared of being held accountable for his toxic agenda of attacking reproductive freedom and cutting Social Security that he and his allies are resorting to desperate, obviously false lies.”

In the same regard, a Republican congressman, Ronny Jackson, a Trump devotee and former director of the White House medical unit under President Barack Obama, wrote to the White House medical officer on Monday calling for Biden to be tested before the debate. The Biden campaign responded on Wednesday to Team Trump's call for donations to the Legal Defense Fund, claiming that Trump’s pleas were “silly”.

Biden campaign spokesperson Adrienne Elrod said the former president uttered almost the same allegations regarding Hillary Clinton before their debates in 2016 as he did regarding Biden before their debate in September 2020.

While there is no evidence that either Biden or Clinton ever used "performance-enhancing" substances during debates, speculation persists among voters and in the media: But do such debate-boosting drugs actually exist?