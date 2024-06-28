Biden takes veiled dig at Trump as netizens question Melania's absence from presidential debate: ‘The best part…’

As Joe Biden and Donald Trump have arrived in Atlanta to face each other for the first presidential debate ahead of the potential rematch in November, the US President appears to take a veiled jibe at GOP rival over absence of former First Lady, Melania Trump. Sharing Jill Biden's X post on the social media platform, Biden wrote: “The best part of the campaign trail is having you by my side, Jilly.”(REUTERS)

Critics have been questioning the absence of Melania from Trump's campaign trail and election rallies for long. There were even reports about internal rift between Melania and Trump following his hush money trial in New York, in which the former President was found guilty of paying huge amount to former adult film star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about their alleged affair.

Sharing Jill Biden's X post on the social media platform, Biden wrote: “The best part of the campaign trail is having you by my side, Jilly.”

In her post, Jill wrote: “The school year is over, the grades are in, and the campaign is kicking into high gear. My summer plans: heading out on the road to talk to voters about all the great work @joebiden is doing. I'll be posting a lot more going forward. Follow along and let's win this thing!”

Reacting to Biden's post, one X user wrote: “Unlike Trump’s wife who refuses to be seen in public with him.”

“You got this tonight, sir!” another wrote.

“Joe & Jill Biden are America's First Couple!” one more chimed in.

Where is Melania? netizens wonder

Notably, both “Jill” and "Where is Melania" are trending on X, with one writing, “Where’s Melania? Not at the debate. Be best. #wheresmelania #MelaniaTrump #Debates2024”.

“Where's Melania? Imagine hating your husband so much that you don't even show up for his presidential debate,” a second user reacted, while another shared a previous video of Trump and Melania, asking: “Why do you think Melania REFUSED to allow Donald to ride in the same car with her after her mother’s funeral?”

Melania is reportedly pulling away from both the political and social scene in Washington, D.C., according to Axios.

She was last seen with Trump at a fundraiser with Trump in April and their son Barron's high school graduation ceremony in Florida in May.

Last year in November, she attended the former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's service, without Trump.

Axios has been informed by a few "Melania-ologists" that Melania most likely won't move into the White House full-time. She would rather split her time between New York City, which houses Trump Tower and New York University, and the couple's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where she has been residing for the past four years. Barron Trump is reportedly set to join NYU.