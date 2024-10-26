King Charles opens up about major 'doctors orders' that have halted his ‘lifelong aspiration’ amid cancer treatment

King Charles revealed how royal doctors were preventing him from fulfilling his “lifelong aspiration” amidst the ongoing cancer treatment. As King Charles is going through cancer treatment, he opened up about his “lifelong aspiration to have visited all the countries of the Commonwealth."(via REUTERS)

Charles, who hosted a luncheon for representatives from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Samoa, claimed that the addition of new nations to the family of nations has made his job more difficult.

The King along with Queen Camilla once again embraced island life as the Royal couple dressed informally for the occasion, which took place at Robert Louis Stevenson's former residence on the Pacific island. This was their only evening engagement during their nine-day trip to Australia and Samoa.

King Charles gives powerful speech, discloses his ‘lifelong aspiration’

During the Royal family's last night in the nation, Charles expressed his love for the family of nations with the remarks, “The Commonwealth can surely be a source of hope,” The Mirror reported,

As the King is going through cancer treatment, he opened up about his “lifelong aspiration to have visited all the countries of the Commonwealth – although nowadays it seems to be a race against our happily increasing numbers – as well as doctor’s orders.”

Highlighting the global conflicts, the British monarch went on to say that “dialogue and discussion” was the most effective tool to achieve peace as “dark clouds gathered.” Earlier in the day, Charles seemed to address the controversial topic of reparations for Britain's involvement in the slave trade. “None of us can change the past,” he stated.

Also Read: Camilla believes Harry is a 'wolf in sheep's clothing' who brings ‘stress and drama’ to situations: Report

During the opening ceremony for Chogm, Charles called on leaders around the globe to “commit with all our hearts to learning its lessons” and suggested that each country learn from the history of the others “to guide us to make the right choices in the future.”

After interacting with citizens of the 56 represented countries, Charles explained in a poignant and intimate speech that he had understood “how the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate”.

Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in February and has been receiving weekly treatment, also promised the people in attendance that he would keep on serving as their representative for as long as he is able.