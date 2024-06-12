Prince William opens up about his ‘lightning bolt scar’ like Harry Potter as he recalls childhood golf injury

Prince William on Tuesday visited Cardiff Metropolitan University, where he met businesses and organisations which advertise the advantages of seaweed. Britain's Prince William visits Cardiff Metropolitan University where The Earthshot Prize and the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales jointly hosted an event to celebrate the Welsh seaweed industry, in Cardiff, on June 11, 2024. (AFP)

During the outing, The Prince of Wales recalled his childhood accident and referred to a "Harry Potter scar" on his head. He explained to businessmen how he sustained the injuries as a result of being struck by a golf club as a young child.

William said that he had never taken up the sport again and pointed to a mark over his left eye, GB News reported.

Following this, the Prince had a conversation with Pierre Paslier, co-founder of Notpla, which provides seaweed packaging to well-known music and sporting venues in the UK.

Meanwhile, The Prince and Princess of Wales' official X handle shared some pictures from the event while captioning the post as, “Celebrating seaweed innovation with @EarthshotPrize in Cardiff! Great to see Earthshot Finalists @notpla and Sea Forest Australia getting involved, and many more businesses pioneering seaweed use in food sustainability, product development and biomedical sciences!”

Does Prince William enjoy playing golf?

As William grabbed up a biodegradable tee made of algae from the sea, someone asked him if he enjoyed playing golf.

“No, (this happened) the last time I played golf,” he responded, pointing to the scar he received at the age of eight in 1991 after being unintentionally hit by a friend's club while attending a Berkshire boarding school.

Following the incident, the Prince of William said he was rushed to the Reading's Royal Berkshire Hospital for medical attention.

He was left with a scar that resembled to Harry Potter's, the main character in J.K. Rowling's highest-selling book series.

Eighteen years after his injury, William appeared in an interview for BBC's Newsround and discussed about his injury with a 10-year-old cancer patient.

"I was playing golf with a friend when I got hit by a golf club. We were on a putting green and the next thing you know there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head," he said.

William went on to mention that his scar "glows" on some occasions just like Harry Potter's well-known lightning bolt scar.

"It glows sometimes and some people notice it - other times they don't notice it at all," he quipped.