THC-infused gummies send hundreds of children to hospitals every month in US: Report

As cannabis-infused products are gaining popularity, it is crucial to draw a line between what is safe and what is not. More recently, THC-infused gummies are being sold across stores, making them easily accessible for people. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, pediatric hemp poisoning cases have tripled in numbers since 2021. Jessica Harris, a Kentucky mother expressed concerns after her 15-year-old daughter required an emergency visit to the hospital after accidentally consuming a hemp-laced gummy. Representational image (Pixabay)

“It’s too available out there for all these kids in these schools… It’s just ridiculous,” she said. Harris' daughter consumed the gummy thinking it was a regular piece of candy, while in fact, the gummy contained a form of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Although THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in cannabis plants is illegal federally, its use across the United States has widely increased since Congress legalised the use of hemp in 2018.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Hemp contains significantly lower amounts of THC when compared to traditional cannabis. However, the legalisation of hemp has left THC-infused products in somewhat of a grey area. The 2018 Farm Bill legalised hemp under the definition “as cannabis plants that have less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, the most common form of THC in the plants.”

Despite hemp being milder than cannabis, some manufacturers alter the potency of the psychoactive ingredient in edibles. Cannabis dispensaries have legally sold edibles like cookies for nearly a decade now. Various hemp-infused products like gummies, vapes, and brownies are being sold throughout the US with little to no regulation.

More recently, a cannabis offshoot known as Delta-8 THC is readily accessible to recreational marijuana users. This altered psychoactive ingredient is often labelled as “weed lite” and is especially popular for its gentle high. Its milder effects often entice users to consume more to get stronger effects. However, this has proven dangerous as many required an emergency visit to the hospital due to overconsumption or THC poisoning.