Snoop Dogg isn't quitting marijuana, here's what he really meant by ‘giving up smoke’

American rapper Snoop Dogg recently sent shockwaves across social media after announcing that he is “giving up” smoking. Last week, the Young, Wild, and Free singer posted on social media- “After much consideration and conversation with my family. I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.” This gave rise to speculations on why Snoop, who is famous for his public usage of marijuana has finally decided to quit it for good. Fans even started congratulating the 52-year-old rapper for pursuing sobriety. Snoop Dogg, the acclaimed rapper whose image has long been tied to his professed love of marijuana, on November 16 said he's giving up smoking. "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," he posted across his social media platforms. It was not clear if Snoop meant he was giving up smoking in all its forms, and if he meant he was giving up weed altogether. (Photo by Anna KURTH / AFP)(AFP)

However, Snoop recently revealed the real meaning behind his previous message. In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Snoop explained that it was all a part of an advertisement. In the video, he said, “I have an announcement. I’m givin’ up smoke.” “I know what you're thinking: Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing! But I'm done with it,” he added as he sat in the woods where crickets can be heard chirping in the background.

The Gin and Juice rapper continued, “Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky. I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire. They take out the smoke.” Towards the end of the video, the Drop it Like its Hot rapper can be seen roasting marshmallows on a smokeless fire pit.

On Monday, November 20, the rapper's brand-new endorsement was revealed on the Solo Stove firepit company's website with the headline, “Go smokeless with Snoop Dogg.” In a statement, the Doggyland rapper revealed, “I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family.”

The Solo Brands CEO John Merris said in a statement, “We’re stoked to have a product so good, it even inspired Snoop to go smokeless.” Merris added as per Billboard, “As the most popular smokeless fire pit in the world, Solo Stove is all about bringing people together and creating a vibe that encourages you to sit back, relax, and enjoy your time with friends and family. Snoop, like Solo, is about good moments, and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more people to the Solo Stove family.”