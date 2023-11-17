close_game
Internet cracks up as Snoop Dogg says he will give up smoke: ‘Why he had to announce this like he giving up crack pipe?’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 17, 2023 08:03 AM IST

Snoop Dogg asked his fans to respect his privacy. Not many believe him and some are wondering if he is dealing with some health problems.

Rapper-actor Snoop Dogg seems to be finally willing to quit smoking but the world doesn't seem to be ready to have faith in his commitment. Many think it's a joke while some wonder if it is merely a temporary promise. Snoop Dogg is known as a cannabis smoker and it is even a trademark of his image. Also, this is not the first time that he has announced giving up smoking. Also read: 'I can't see!' Ed Sheeran reveals wild smoking story with Snoop Dogg

Sharing a post on Instagram, Snoop simply wrote in the caption: “I’m giving up smoke.” He shared a picture of him with folded hands with a statement written on it. It read: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Reactions to Snoop Dogg's post

Fans and followers of the rapper struggled to believe him and reacted to his post with humour. A fan wrote, “Bro announced it like someone died and even signed it.” Another commented, “I can't get over the fact that homie dropped this statement like he lost a loved one.” Some also joked that Snoop was actually trying to promote his own line of edible cannabis. “Snoop be like ‘I stopped smoking, now I’m taking these all new Snoop Shrooms’,” read a comment.

A person in doubt asked him to “Define…smoke”. Another said, “Why he had to announce this like he giving up the crack pipe?” as if he was giving up only a normal cigarette.

Is it temporary?

Many did take him seriously and showed all their support in the comments section. However, many took it just as a temporary commitment of a chain smoker. “I give this 3 hours,” wrote one of his followers. Another said, “He staying sober till thanksgiving.” One of the comments from those who smoke read: “Well let me have whatever you got left”.

A person tried to look for the reason of such a post. “Bro going through something,” wrote the fan. Another commented, “Can’t wait to see what his real eye shape is like.”

What his post can actually mean

One of his fans finally decided to disseminate his post. He wrote, “There may be several reasons for this: 1.- it can be a very good joke. 2.- It could be that he has really decided to quit because he doesn't get as high as before. 3.- Or (let's hope this is not the case) he may decide to quit because of health problems, I mean... come on... Snoop Dogg is possibly one of the people who has smoked the most weed in a long course of years, or at this point his system is already used to it or he is really starting to have health problems and that's why he should stop. Whatever the reason, the great Snoop Dogg will always be supported.”

