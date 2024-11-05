Menu Explore
Pennsylvania: Here's why 'nervous' Trump dropped ultra-right staffer in a shock move

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 05, 2024 10:32 AM IST

A Trump campaign staffer, Luke Meyer, was fired after being identified as the online white nationalist Alberto Barbarossa.

Last week, a Donald Trump staffer was reportedly dropped from his job in Pennsylvania after it was revealed that he was a White nationalist. The report also suggested that he also made a few racist remarks online. The fired staff member went by a different name online as exposed in a Politico report.

Trump staffer Luke Meyer fired for white nationalist ties and racist remarks online. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
Trump staffer Luke Meyer fired for white nationalist ties and racist remarks online. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)

Also Read: Trump thanks Joe Rogan for endorsing him, says ‘I have some more big news’ at Pittsburgh rally

Who was the Trump campaign staffer?

The Trump campaign staffer was a 24-year-old male named Luke Meyer who went by the name of Alberto Barbarossa on the internet. He was the Trump campaign's regional field director for Western Pennsylvania. He was identified when Politico’s Amanda Moore linked Meyer to the online personality of Barbarossa. Following the findings of the report he was fired last Friday.

In the report, Moore wrote, “Last week, I confirmed that Luke Meyer, the Trump campaign’s 24-year-old regional field director for Western Pennsylvania, goes by the online name Alberto Barbarossa. As Barbarossa, he co-hosts the Alexandria podcast with Richard Spencer, organizer of the 2017 white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. On his podcast and others, and in posts online, Barbarossa regularly shares white nationalist views,” as reported by The Mediate US.

She added, “After I presented Meyer with evidence that he was Barbarossa, he admitted the connection and said he has been hiding his online identity from his colleagues on Trump Force 47, the arm of the Trump campaign that runs volunteer organizers.”

Also Read: Ivanka Trump talks about ‘forgiving people, life lessons’ after skipping Trump 2024 campaign

Meyer's chilling response to Moore’s report

Meyer appeared to be unfazed and in no regret after being exposed and losing his job as he thanked Moore. He congratulated Moore for the report and expressed that he was pleased with her work as he no longer needed to hide his views on race via email.

He reportedly wrote in the email, “I am glad you pieced these little clues together like an antifa Nancy Drew. It made me realize how draining it has been having to conceal my true thoughts for as long as I have.”

Meyer reportedly also guest-hosted a podcast show over the summer as Barbarossa and asked, “Why can’t we make New York, for example, white again? Why can’t we clear out and reclaim Miami?”

