US bans drones in parts of New Jersey and New York, threatens use of ‘deadly force’

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) banned the use of drones in parts of New Jersey amid the public outcry over recent mystery sightings. In a Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, the agency warned that “deadly force” would be used on drones that pose an “imminent security threat.” Just hours after the notice, the ban on unmanned aircraft was extended to “critical infrastructure” sites in New York City. This photo provided by Brian Glenn shows what appears to be multiple drones flying over Bernardsville, N.J., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 (Brian Glenn/TMX via AP, File)(AP)

FAA bans drones in parts of New Jersey, threatens use of ‘deadly force’

The ban implemented Wednesday will run through January 17, next year. The restricted areas in New Jersey include: Jersey City, Bayonne, Elizabeth, Harrison, Kearny, Edison, Bridgewater, Cedar Grove, Hamilton, North and South Brunswick, Branchburg, Woodbridge, Clifton, Westampton, Winslow, Gloucester City, and Camden. The FAA said that any drone flying below 400 feet in those areas risks being “intercepted, detained and interviewed by law enforcement,” per Mirror.

Michael Melham, the mayor of Belleville, has expressed scepticism about the recent ban. “I’m glad, finally, we’re seeing the federal government take action,” he said during Thursday's appearance on Elizabeth Vargas Reports. “The fact that they are taking action is a first step. However, this new action only takes place for 22 areas here in New Jersey, and Belleville is not one of them,” Melham added.

FAA extends drone ban to ‘critical infrastructure’ sites in New York City

Just hours after barring drones in parts of New Jersey, the FAA extended the ban to “critical infrastructure” sites in the Big Apple. Beginning Friday, the flight restrictions near JFK International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in Queens and other sites in Brooklyn and Staten Island will last till January 19 next year, per the agency as reported by New York Post.

Calling the temporary restrictions on drones “purely precautionary,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Since mid-November, New York has been carefully monitoring reports of drone activity, and we have been communicating closely with our federal partners.”

“I’ve spoken with Secretary Mayorkas multiple times and was just informed that he has coordinated with federal partners and the FAA plans to grant temporary flight restrictions over some of New York’s critical infrastructure sites – this action is purely precautionary; there are no threats to these sites,” she added.