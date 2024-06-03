Encouraging voter participation: How effective is our voter participation strategy?

“No voter to be left behind” was the Election Commission of India (ECI) motto for the 2024 elections. The ECI set for itself an ambitious voter turnout target of 75%.

Multi-faceted stakeholder participation - campaigns and events, messaging, advertising, use of social media and many more powerful tools characterised the 2024 elections. At the close of the first three phases, voter turnout suggested a poll-end tally of 66% - marginally lower than 2019 and 2023 and way lower than the targeted 75%.

Low turnout numbers triggered a measure of panic among the ECI and political parties. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) voiced concern and advocated additional measures.

Reasons and explanations point to weather conditions, scorching daytime temperatures at 40 degrees and above; pre-occupation with examinations and vacation; a larger participating population; urban apathy and disinterested youth.

ECI’s initiatives

Voter participation is always an indicator of people’s trust in the electoral process. Though premature to generalise, the 2024 election, raises some pertinent questions – are other factors at play? How adequate and timely was the rollout of the ECI’s initiatives under its Systematic Voters Election Education Programme (SVEEP)? How appropriate was the strategy? Was the focus and the outreach right? How effective was the messaging?

India's electoral system is globally acclaimed as one of the most robust and efficient. With a population of 1.4 billion, managing elections is a challenge. The voter population has surged from 17 crores in 1951 to approximately 94.5 crores today. Likewise, booth-presence grew from 44.87% in 1951-52 to 67.5% in 2019.

The ECI’s organisational framework is a robust network spread across India with designated chief electoral officers based in states and districts. A separate SVEEP unit addresses state-level promotion, tailoring ECI directives to accommodate local conditions.

Sweeping SVEEP

The SVEEP mechanism was introduced in 2009 and operates both, on general as well as targeted interventions. Since 2021, several new measures have been initiated under this programme:

In 2022, The Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 was amended allowing voter- registrations four times a year. Even a 17-year-old prospective voter, could register to get included in the electoral rolls when she turns 18. Turnout Implementation Plan (2023), addressed Voter apathy with emphasis on Registration, Awareness, Facilitation and Feedback. In November 2023, The ECI signed a MoU with the education ministry to bring electoral literacy into classrooms. Likewise, through The University Grants Commission (UGC), universities, colleges and literacy clubs were included in the literacy mission. The ministry of youth affairs, and the information and broadcasting ministry, participated in the nationwide campaign- ‘Mera Pehla Vote Desh ke Liye’. In 2023, the ECI teamed up with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to leverage the banks’ extensive network of branches for voter outreach.

So, what explains the gap in expected turnout? Detailed data-based analysis can be expected only after the election dust has settled. But one can perhaps, based on experience, and understanding venture some generalised observations. I am here, dwelling on some factors that could be relevant - women, youth, messaging and participation of stakeholders.

Participation of Women

The participation of women has increased from 78 million in 1951 to 294 million in 2019; around 76% of the eligible female population participated in the 2019 election. The ECI’s messaging at the ground level focused on registration and casting the vote.

It would be interesting here, to look at a parallel statistic on the Indian Woman - her achievements in terms of education and literacy. Educated literate women today, are at 62.3%; they think differently. The visual of village women in Maharashtra returning freebies they received and staking a claim for employment instead left a lasting impression.

Voting strategies, however, continue to focus on freebies and benefits by contesting parties on one hand, and registrations and booth participation by The ECI, on the other.

Could the ECI have used the potential of self-esteem to counter the unhealthy practice of luring voters by giving them freebies and ensuring better footfall?

I have noted with wonder the marginalised women’s group's response to information on voter participation. They are in awe at the realisation that their resources go into running the country.

Youth - the category with the most potential

The ECI is anguished about youth participation. The impression gaining ground is that the country’s youngest voters are simply not interested in the democratic process. Fewer than 40 % of 18- and 19-year-olds, registered to vote.

What explains this apathy?

What is true of the woman-voter is true of the young adult. What stood out in ECI’s promotion initiative was the absence of any attempt to emphasise the connect between the voter and the country’s governance. An explanation of that single element might have helped create a sense of belonging and consequent pride in and ownership of the vote among the youth.

Messaging should have ranged from adult rights to voter registration; poll participation to the elected representative; elected representatives to Parliament and lawmaking; Parliament to the executive and governance; and voters’ resources to development initiatives. This is a journey that begins and ends with the voter and thrusts upon the citizen, the responsibility to ensure both support and oversight, and to seek accountability for delivery through the voting process every five years from their elected representatives. And this message needs to go out clearly, especially to the youth.

Messaging

One saw a flood of messages from multiple sources and the use of a mix of messaging tools. Paid advertising, celebrity and influencer messages, social media campaigns, reels, memes and songs; for visual impact, there were standees, banners and hoardings at post offices, railways, petrol pumps, Meta alerts, inflight voter guides and short videos at cinema theatres. Poll participation videos were also aired on television, music and food delivery apps

All of this speaks for extensive reach but, haven’t we seen all of this before? And really, can volumes and generalised messages create “cause-identification”?

For a campaign to become a “people’s movement,” it must spark interest and resonate deeply across segments and lead to participation. The message content therefore assumes singular importance.

Stakeholder Participation

The ECI signed MoUs with several stakeholders, each with a unique reach and strategy. Making banks a part of the promotion strategy was a clever move.

With its extensive reach across the country and significant resources in terms of people and (CSR) funds, banks’ branches offer a huge potential for participation. And yet, the MoU was signed only last year.

Also, the focus it appears, is on reaching the bank’s customers through its messaging potential. If bank employees could participate in volunteering activities, and get involved in direct interaction at local levels, surely a much higher impact could be expected. The issue with the Unions is not insurmountable!

There are 600 plus non-profits, which work in the space of “Democracy, Constitution and Citizenship.”

The next phase

In conclusion, if change is to happen, collective action and shared beliefs must precede. ‘Common good’ is a destination that needs to be directed. Thus, while significant strides have been made, the journey towards an empowered and participative democracy is ongoing. The ECI has a solid base in terms of stakeholder participation and the 2024 elections could well serve as a trigger for the next phase.

With the right strategies and messaging that evoke the right emotions, the ECI must foster a sense of ownership, responsibility, and empowerment among voters. Its machinery must take on the challenge of working towards a truly participative democracy while also ensuring that “no voter is left behind”! That done, the ECI has only more success to look forward to!

Bharati Dasgupta, Co-Founder, Aagam; author of Comic-‘Me, the Superhero Indian Citizen’