Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: You are at your best

AQUARIUS (Jan 24- Feb 23)

Dear Aquarians, you are known for your advanced version of thinking. You are always thinking out of the box and this habit of yours makes you different from other signs. Being an air sign, you also love and value your freedom. Today is a beautiful day for you where you will enjoy life at its best. Everything will seem to form sync with your great creative imagination and you will feel your spirits will heighten up as the day proceeds.

Aquarius Finance Today

You can invest in whatever platforms you are thinking to do it, today. You will have money flowing from different sources and business aspects are also showing great results. But don't get over emotional and invest all of your money in a single go.

Aquarius Family Today

You are required to give your extra attention to your family today. Your spouse will want you to plan for a holiday trip together with all the family members. Any young member of the family can fall a little sick so avoid taking them out.

Aquarius Career Today

You are extremely creative and your unique creativity skills will be noticed and acknowledged by your seniors at the office. A good day at the office is predicted as per your planetary positions.

Aquarius Health Today

You are feeling so energetic and powerful today that there is nothing that can stop you from achieving what you want. Don't skip your usual workout regimes and you will find yourself in the best of health for years. But, take care of your eyes, wash them at regular intervals.

Aquarius Love Life Today

New love birds in relationships will experience a strong sense of understanding today with their partner. Married ones will have the support of their spouses. All in all, a good favourable day on the love and romance front is predicted.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026