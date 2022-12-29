Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022: Recognition at work

Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022: Recognition at work

Published on Dec 29, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 29 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius. Force yourself to grow and take on new challenges.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for December 29, 2022 Motivated by excitement and energy, Aquarius can carry out their plans successfully.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for December 29, 2022 Motivated by excitement and energy, Aquarius can carry out their plans successfully.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Motivated by excitement and energy, Aquarius can carry out their plans successfully. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you are interested in trying new things. Force yourself to grow and take on new challenges. All eyes are on you because of the surge of vitality you're experiencing right now. Utilize a predetermined strategy. Using this method, you could more effectively direct your energy. Take pride in your accomplishments without letting them make you arrogant. Try to reconnect with your loved ones during this time. They'll appreciate it, and you might even be able to mediate old disagreements or even prevent them from escalating in the first place. The best way to clear the air with a loved one is to express how you really feel about them. Being able to forgive someone can do wonders for mending fences. Academic success is likely, and Aquarius students may even consider furthering their education. As an added bonus, chances of getting into prestigious universities are high.

Aquarius Finance Today

Aquarians involved in family businesses have a better chance of succeeding and making a name for themselves in their chosen fields. While some businesspeople can anticipate bagging high-profile contracts and a windfall of cash, others may have to settle for less glamorous opportunities.

Aquarius Family Today

You may feel a surge of motivation and the urge to make drastic life changes. Gaining joy from your offspring is likely. The things they've accomplished and how they treat others will probably make you pleased.

Aquarius Career Today

Aquarius natives may be blessed with a healthy dose of competitive drive and the brains to outwit the opposition. As a result, you'll be able to advance monetarily in your current company. If you're able to work well with others, you might earn respect from both your superiors and those under you.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health should improve in general, but you should take precautions because you might get hurt. Those who have been sick may finally feel better. But it is highly recommended that you pay close attention to your diet and nutrition.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Disputes and arguments with your partner can be stressful, but you should work to resolve them constructively. If your partner tells you they feel something, respect those feelings. Don't criticise your partner without thinking about the context in which your words fall.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
