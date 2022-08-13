Celebrity Horoscopes: Indian celebrities who were born under Virgo

Virgos are born between August 23 and September 22. They are recognized for being trustworthy, realistic, and logical.

Virgos are usually overachievers who are cautious and relentless in their desire for achievement. On the other hand, this also helps them succeed professionally and makes them very committed. There are a variety of traits that are quite evident in all Virgo.

There are various positive and negative characteristics that every Virgo has in their personality. Most of them are very stubborn and it is very hard to get them off their decision.

Let's see who were born under the extremely hardworking sun sign and share the same traits as you:

Akshay Kumar

He has the ideal personality traits of a Virgo. A person who has done exceptionally well for himself in the professional field and is extremely successful. Akshay has a well-planned routine for both fitness and eating habits. He is a perfectionist in all day-to-day activities and never lets anything change his plans. Kumar has done more than 200 films and some of his most well-known movies are Khiladi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Phir Hera Pheri, and many more.

Kareena Kapoor

Who in the entire could be named for an ideal example of working women? She has done very well for herself professionally and at the same time shows the world that women handle all facets of life at the same time. She strikes the perfect balance between her work and personal life. Known for her famous acting in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Met, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and many more.

Ayushman Khurrana

A multi talented star who can sing, host, and act, all with utmost honesty. Each of his projects is beautifully put together and has a great fan following. Entering the industry as an outsider, hosting shows, and finally escalating himself to one of the best leading actors in the industry right now. Everyone who works with the actor has always praised him for his punctuality, and seriousness towards work. Some of his most well-known movies are Andhadhun, Article 15, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and the list is endless.