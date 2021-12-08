Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Dec 8

Today, Moon will be placed in Capricorn sign (ruled by Saturn). It will be positioned in Shravana nakshatra (ruled by Moon). Panchami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation during the day which is considered auspicious for travel, making future plans and taking important decisions. However, avoid trading or money lending today.

Those of you with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign should move smoothly on their important business matters.

Gemini, Cancer, Libra and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those of you with Aries, Leo and Sagittarius moon sign should keep a low profile and now take any important business decisions.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 8:30 am to 9:40 am.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 11 am to 12 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 12:15 pm to 1:20 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 2:45 pm to 4 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 12:12 pm to 1:28 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:45 am to 11:10 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4 pm to 5:15 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

