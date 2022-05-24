Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 24, ‘22 states, be bold

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)You are suggested to enjoy every moment of your life and follow a dedicated routine, be it your personal or professional life. You are advised to adopt a bold attitude today. This may add a winning edge to all your efforts. Businesspeople can sign new deals and look at new investment opportunities. New starts up can prove lucrative for investment. You may find family members by your side at all times. The day is likely to be especially good for students pursuing higher education and they may be able to successfully make decisions for their future. Do not over-indulge yourself and lose your control over your body as it may not be a good practice. A short journey seems to be on the cards for you. Some of you may get an excellent price for an old property. You will need to remain alert on the professional front. Even a small mistake may prove embarrassing and expensive.

Gemini Finance Today Your favourable stars may continue to give you financial benefits throughout the day. Those in business may see success coming their way. They would like to take risks and make investments. There may this time will e ring a significant increase in your income, which will help you to strike the right balance in your financial life.

Gemini Family Today You are likely to be successful in establishing harmony in the family and this will enhance your bonding with them. You may be lacking in positivity and joy right now. But don't worry; your loved ones will go out of their way to cheer you up.

Gemini Career Today Today you may take some wrong decisions in your expert life which can have long-term consequences. You are advised to take it easy and not push matters. Try to solve the problem calmly in association with your trusted people. Those of you in a job will feel frustrated for not receiving long-due incentives.

Gemini Health Today Try to energize yourself today. It is time to get serious about training and regaining your strength and stamina. It’s also important to take care of your stress. If you've never danced, it's a great way to enjoy yourself and keep fit. Go put on your dancing shoes.

Gemini Love Life Today If you are single, you will enjoy attention from someone you’ve recently met at a social do. A surprise in love connection can enter your life. But even then you should stay relaxed and natural! Simply enjoy the new beginning!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

