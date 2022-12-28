Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: Good bank balance

Gemini Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: Good bank balance

horoscope
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 28 to read the daily astrological prediction for Gemini. Your spouse and family might become your greatest strength in your solitary situations.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for December 28, 2022: You must endeavor never to lose your temperament.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for December 28, 2022: You must endeavor never to lose your temperament.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You must endeavor never to lose your temperament. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you are a very talented and polite person. But being furious might worsen the situation rather making it better. Some people might be having grudge against you or might blame you for the things you have never done. You may get frustrated that nobody understands you. Instead of showing anxiety, it important to have an open conversation with them. Try to figure out the matter by understanding their perception about you and what they want from you. And when it is clear, you can easily tailor your strategies accordingly. You cannot every time make others happy. But first and foremost, you need to be happy and serene from inside to handle any situation. Your spouse and family might become your greatest strength in your solitary situations.

Gemini Finance Today

Your bank balance might get expanded due to your wage hike and may be via accumulation of money from various sources. Your financial status might strengthen but if you don’t have control over your expenses, you might be experiencing some financial challenges.

Gemini Family Today

To carry on harmony in the house, chaos and disagreement over petty things should be avoided. Your politeness and humble attitude, and love for family members might strengthen the bond with you.

Gemini Career Today

You might be having solidarity from your office colleagues and superiors for your ideas you offer to them. This may happen because of your utmost deftness you show in your performance. One or two people might envy you but you might be admired by the rest.

Gemini Health Today

You might have been relieved from any chronic disorder. You strictly act in accordance with balance diet which not only keeps you healthy but mental stable and optimistic.

Gemini Love Life Today

If you do not wish any rejection in your love case, don’t express your love today. May be your luck stars are not in your favour this day. You might choose some other day to receive a positive outcome.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope gemini + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope gemini + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out