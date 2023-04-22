ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) A home remedy will come in handy for an ailment nagging some for long. Keeping a close tab on expenditures will help you in avoiding a cash crunch. This is a good day to impress those who matter on the professional front. Some developments on the domestic front may not be to your liking. Travelling long distance by road may not be too comfortable, due to frequent delays and traffic jams. Your attempts to shine on the academic front may require some more efforts. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 22, 2023.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending extra time with your lover!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. Business persons may need to think out of the box for promoting new products. The arrival of a guest will make the domestic scene lively. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those singles are likely to meet a like-minded individual.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those into meditation and yoga can expect complete rejuvenation. Hiring suitable accommodation may pose problems, but persistence will pay. Doctors, engineers and other professionals are set to face a hard day. Homemakers are likely to have their hands full catering to the guests. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! Good returns are foreseen from a rented property.

Love Focus: You will have to do something different to make your lover really enjoy your company.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The day seems monetarily favourable, so expect substantial profits. Professionals are likely to earn well and make some new clients too. Lethargy and laid-back attitude of spouse or a family member can annoy you. Eschew laziness, if you want to remain fit and maintain your energy level. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved with a lot of efforts. You are likely to deliver what is expected of you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lethargy and laid-back attitude of spouse or a family member can annoy you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Wasteful expenditure needs to be curbed at all costs if financial health is to be restored. You will succeed in making things on the work front move at your pace. Some of you can get worried about the marriage of an eligible child or sibling. You may find it difficult to avoid an official tour. A property decision may prove unfavourable. Academic pursuits will be fruitful.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may show a keen interest in you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The health of those ailing for long is set to improve. An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! Haste makes waste, so take things one at a time and be deliberate in your work. A non-issue can become an issue and spoil moods. Thorough preparations are a must for those travelling long distances. A downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property.

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gift to a lover will help keep the relationship ticking.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. A new car or a major item may be purchased. You may choose to take a break from work, just to pursue a passion. Some of you are likely to rejoice in the success of a family member. Things may not go right for you on a long Journey. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Your performance may leave you feeling good today on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can hit the mark and usher in romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Eating right and remaining active will keep you fit. Negotiating a deal can find you at your persuasive best. You may not succeed in raising the capital to get your pet project on track. Homemakers can find the day enjoyable in the company of friends and relatives. A much-anticipated journey can keep you in excited state. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: A perfect understanding with a partner is required to make the relationship tick.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good earning opportunities are likely to come your way soon. A balanced diet will be the first step in achieving good health, so stick to it. It is celebration time for those hoping for a prized posting or appointment. Instilling moral values in youngsters can become important at this juncture. You need to be careful on the road. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. You will be able to prepare well for a competition.

Love Focus: A competitor is likely to appear on the horizon on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be able to prepare well for a competition. Mismanagement of funds may have some on the mat. Handling subordinates may prove difficult on the professional front today, so be at your tactful best. Your spouse can be in a pensive mood and may require emotional support. Taking a package tour to an exotic destination is foreseen for some and will prove great fun. Discuss any reservations you have about a property issue beforehand.

Love Focus: Flames of passion can fizzle out if you don’t spare time for love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to impress a senior at work and benefit. Home remedies will come in handy for those with health problems. You will need to muster all your persuasive powers to swing a deal in your favour. Devoting time to the family will provide immense happiness. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party.

Love Focus: Lover has great expectations from you. So don’t let him or her down.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Don’t ignore health under any pretext. Keep options open on the investment front. Picking up odd jobs is likely to beef up your main earning. The home front will become a fun place today as friends or relations arrive. Those planning for a pilgrimage must prepare well to remain comfortable throughout. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front.

Love Focus: Complaints are the only thing you will get while on an outing with a lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

