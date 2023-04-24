ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Will power will be your key to remain in shape. A financial irregularity threatens to rope you in, but you will come out unscathed. This is a great day for those looking for a suitable job. Don’t take family for granted as it may cause resentment. Those travelling long distance will need to make good speed. An expected property gift or legacy may not come your way. Extracurricular activities may keep you busy on the academic front. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 24, 2023(Pixabay)

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may choose a healthy option to remain fit. You manage to save money by cutting corners. A job on the side may prove too taxing on both time and energy. Spouse may need your help in an important matter. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. Don’t trust even close ones in property matters and use your own judgement. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: A break-up on the romantic front is possible.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favourable rates. Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. You will need all the tact and diplomacy at your disposal to handle a family member. Keep your health topmost on your mind, so that you remain fit. Those in important positions may be required to undertake an overseas tour. Those thinking of renovation may be forced to shelve the project for some time.

Love Focus: You are likely to lose a golden opportunity to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Health of a family member needs care. Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. Dealing with rumours at work will be important. Family will be supportive, especially for those following a hectic schedule. Those travelling can face delays due to unforeseen circumstances. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. This is a favourable time on the academic front, when you manage to give your best.

Love Focus: You will find ways to be with lover and make the most of the time together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health. A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. It may difficult to keep your mind at work today due to distractions. You will be able to infuse harmony on the domestic front. Those planning a vacation are in for a lot of fun. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers.

Love Focus: Lover may seem disinterested in you; find out why.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Regular walks and jogging may be taken up by some. You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. A break from work will prove most refreshing and restful. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Guard against excesses to remain healthy. Remain alert while transacting money, as loss is foreseen. A break from the routine is indicated, but it will be in some official capacity. You may find parents indifferent to your needs, but that may not be entirely true. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. Taking someone’s assistance on the academic front may help you in catching up with others. A forthcoming event is likely to raise your spirits.

Love Focus: Those in love should be upfront about it, instead of carrying on behind parents’ backs.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. Those out of shape may suffer by their reluctance to shake a leg. There will be no escaping an essential expenditure, but it is likely to upset your home budget. You will fare well by following the guidance of an elder. Take all actions to make a long distance journey comfortable. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will fare well by following the guidance of an elder.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. A lucrative deal may slip out of your fingers, if you are not proactive. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. Those trying to travel overseas can face visa related difficulties. A new acquisition can make you squeal with child-like delight! Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather. It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. You are likely to win the day on the professional front by your original ideas. You may not see eye-to-eye with a family member. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process. Academically, you are set to perform well.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to experience immense fulfillment in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy. Spending without a set plan is likely to make you touch savings. Spending without a set plan is likely to make you touch savings. Family members can pester you for something you dislike. Keep travel options open-ended. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property. Some changes can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those bored of the daily grind may not get the outlet they seek on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! A new diet may not give the expected results, so mix it with physical exercise too. Not taking initiative at work may get you hauled up by seniors. Family has a surprise in store for you. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. You will be able to tackle a pressing problem on the academic front by own efforts.

Love Focus: A new love brings oodles of happiness in the lives of the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

