Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 6, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Saving money by making do with something less expensive will help you save a lot. You may remain busy in organising a professional event. A change of diet and daily routine may prove a boon for your health.This is the right time to train a family youngster in household chores.You are likely to become part of a fun trip. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some.Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you may attempt to brighten your love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some of you can experience a windfall. Your performance at work is likely to be lauded. You are likely to find yourself in the best of health. Performance of a family youngster will become a matter of pride for all. Travelling towards west appears auspicious. A property can come in your name through inheritance. You get to achieve your aim on the academic front. This is your lucky day, when whatever you do turns out well.

Love Focus: You can attract someone by your personality and it can very well turn into a full-fledged romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Cost cutting measures instituted by you are poised to bring instant results. Those ailing will experience a fast recovery. Landing a well paying job is possible for those looking for one. You will find your happiness in the happiness of your near and dear ones. Property is likely to give good returns. Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful.

Love Focus: Much happiness and fulfillment is likely to be gained on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Financial front remains strong and offer a chance to splurge! You will find people acknowledging your skills and talents at work. Aches and pains that alarm you will become a thing of the past. Being forced to attend a family function against your wish can upset you. An exciting trip with friends cannot be ruled out for some. Some complications are foreseen in matters related to property. Your hard work and unwavering focus will help achieve academic goals.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to pick up the tempo and is poised for an exciting finish!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Your confidence is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. Despite excesses, you will be able to remain in perfect health. Savings may get depleted due to irresponsible spending. You are likely to support spouse’s ideas wholeheartedly for changes on the home front. You can take a short journey to meet someone close. Some of you can start a major renovation work in your house.

Love Focus: Spending time together with lover will provide untold joy.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Someone may help you find ways to multiply money. Sound planning will find your project moving forward smoothly on the work front. Self control will keep you fit and healthy. A spat with a family elder cannot be ruled out. A packaged tour is likely to fit your budget. Some of you can become serious about owning property. An excellent day is foreseen for those pursuing academics.

Love Focus: Positive developments are envisaged on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. You will be able to manage things well on the professional front. Irregular hours can tell on your health, so set your life in order. A family youngster is likely to bring good news. There is a distinct possibility of travelling overseas. Formalities for possession of a house get completed making you its proud owner! You will strive to regain focus on the academic front and succeed.

Love Focus: Spark may be missing from your love life due to sheer neglect.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. Something new started at work will be completed satisfactorily. Health-wise, you have nothing to complain about. Family will be more than supportive. Your plan for undertaking a journey can be marked with uncertainty. Acquiring a piece of property is indicated. You will manage to put in concerted efforts for an exam or competition.

Love Focus: Some of you can strike a friendship that may turn into something serious.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial acumen of some will help them in saving tax. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Those facing job interviews may fail to impress and may be left struggling. Spending time with family today will prove much rewarding than hitting the road with friends. Those willing to take leave and travel are in for an exciting time. A good property deal may come your way and promises to make you a house owner soon!

Love Focus: Luck shines on those hungry for love and in need of companionship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. A prestigious task comes your way on the professional front. Some of you are likely to turn your focus towards getting fitter and healthier. Your reluctance for change can irritate family members. An overseas journey is on the cards for some. Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket. Things remain under control on the academic front, as you put in your best efforts.

Love Focus: Chance of catching someone’s eye holds the possibility to kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial front will be in the pink of health. Your recent achievements are likely to add to your career profile. Some of you will find yourself in much better health than before. Success of a family youngster will make you happy. Your presence in an out of town gathering will matter, so plan to undertake the journey. Excellent progress is foreseen for those about to appear in an important exam or competition.

Love Focus: You can find lover off mood and unresponsive, so let him or her be.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Cash register may continue ringing non-stop, it is about time you enjoy the booty! You will be able to improve your position on the professional front. A fitness spree may find you more energetic than before. A showdown with a family member is imminent. An exciting time is assured for those travelling for fun. A short break from the routine will help you unwind.

Love Focus: A relationship is likely to be formed with someone who was a stranger till recently.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON